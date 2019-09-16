Livingston police hunt phone thief who kicked man to the ground during attack

A robber kicked a man to the ground before running off with his phone.

The attack happened at about 12am on Monday in Granby Avenue, Livingston.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses. Pic: Police Scotland.

The 33-year-old victim was walking to his car at the time when a male approached him and demanded he hand over his phone.

When the man refused, he was kicked to the ground and robbed of his mobile.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

The robber is described as black, in his mid-twenties, 5ft 10in in height and slim with a short beard.

He was wearing a black jacket and black jeans at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander from Livingston CID, said: "The victim sustained minor injures during this incident and is also very upset at the theft of his mobile. We are pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry to identify the suspect.

"If you believe you know who this man is, or can help us trace him, please contact police immediately.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who was within Granby Avenue during the late evening of Sunday or early hours of Monday and saw this robbery take place."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 018 of the 16th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.