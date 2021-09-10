The break-in happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday, September 5, and 6am on Monday, September 6.

The suspects took some electric equipment as well as forcing open the safe.

Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses and requests that anyone with information on the crime gets in touch.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area overnight between Sunday and Monday to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the local area to check this and let us know if you have captured anything which may be of use.”

To report information you should call 101, quoting incident number 1553 of September 6, or call Crimestoppers on anonymously 0800 555 111.

