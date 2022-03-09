Detectives in West Lothian say van was set on fire whilst parked in Quentin Rise, Livingston last night.The yellow coloured Citroen Relay van was discovered on fire at around 11.10 pm on Tuesday 8 March and emergency services were called.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire safely and there were no injuries.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank at Livingston CID said: “Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to get in contact with police.

"If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries, please speak to officers."Anyone with information should contact police at Livingston via 101 quoting incident number 3573 of 8 March 2022.

