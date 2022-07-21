Loanhead off-road motorcyclist arrested

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old man will also be reported for other road traffic offences and the off-road motorbike was seized.

Officers carrying out patrols in the Loanhead area observed an off-road bike without its lights early on Thursday, July 21. After stopping, the rider of the bike attempted to make off on foot, however was quickly traced by police.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

On social media today, locals praised the police for taking quick action against the culprit, after numerous recent reports of young men on off-road motorbikes causing panic across Midlothian.

On the Midlothian Police Facebook page, Vicky Doc Lyon said: “There are a significant number of young people on off road bikes around the authority firing up and down pathways designed for pedestrians and cyclists and horse riders. Its only a matter of time until someone is killed or significantly injured.

While, Stephen Ball added: “Well done Police Scotland. I observed an off-road motorbike last night racing the streets. Masked up so no one can recognise them. They are a danger to everyone including themselves but they don’t think about that.”

Meanwhile, police in Midlothian are urging local people take part in their latest survey.

Stock aerial photo of Loanhead, where the incident took place this morning.