East Lothian crime: Lock to vaulted area of Yester Castle broken as police appeal for information
A lock securing Goblin Ha’, the vaulted area of Yester Castle, was broken over the New Year period and police are appealing for information to identify the individual responsible.
Officers said that the lock was cut off the gate to the entrance of Goblin Ha’ sometime between December 26, 2021, and January 26, 2022.
It is an offence under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Areas Act 1979 to cause damage to a scheduled monument and penalties for committing offences can be fines of up to £50,000 or up to six months imprisonment.
Police have discovered that a metal detector has been used within the area of the scheduled monument and officers have highlighted that without written consent this is also an offence under the act.
Officers are following a positive line of enquiry but are appealing to hear from anyone who was in the area around the beginning of 2022.
Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 using incident number 1342 of January 26, 2022.