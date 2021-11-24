Longniddry Bents: Body discovered after car fire at East Lothian beach car park

A car fire has attracted a large emergency service presence at Longniddry Bent 3 which is currently closed as a result. The council has said that the closure at the car park could remain in place until Thursday (Photo: Google).

Police closed the Longniddry Bents No3 car park just after 3pm following reports of a car on fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers received reports of a car on fire within car park three at Longniddry Bents at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021. A body was discovered within the car and enquiries are at an early stage.”

The council has advised drivers that the closure at the car park at Longniddry Bents No.3 could remain in place until Thursday, November 25.

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing Police incident the car park at Longniddry Bents No3 is currently closed and is expected to remain so through tomorrow (Thursday 25 November)."

One eye witness told The Edinburgh Evening News they saw approximately 10 emergency service vehicles at the scene just after 3pm.

The witness, who tried to get into the car park near the junction said they were stopped by police.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire appliance to the scene. The fire service commented at around 5.30pm on Wednesday that they are still at the scene alongside other emergency services.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at an incident at Longniddry Bents, East Lothian.

“Operations control mobilised one fire appliance to the area after the alarm was raised at 3.04pm on Wednesday, November 24.”

