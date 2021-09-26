Lothian Buses services halted AGAIN after vandals smash windows

An investigation has been launched in relation to the incident, which took place in Captain’s Road on Saturday night and brought services in the area to a halt.

The 7, 11 and 400 routes were all affected, with buses on the 7 forced to divert via Gilmerton Road in both directions, while the 11 instead terminated at Burdiehouse Road.

The 400 was re-routed through Drum Street, Gilmerton Station Road, City Bypass and Burdiehouse Road in both directions.

The level of anti-social behaviour proved so bad in March, with vehicle windows damaged, Lothians Buses suspended its services after 7.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, officers were called to a report of bus windows having been smashed on Captain’s Road, Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

In June, a police sting operation targeting anti-social behaviour and violence towards Lothian Buses drivers resulted in 38 children and young people being charged with offences.

Police Scotland’s ‘Operation Proust’ identified 127 incidents relating to the abuse of Lothian Buses drivers and vehicles and sought to crack down on a wave of vandalism and violence in which bricks were thrown through bus windows.

Buses across the city were targeted by yobs hurling stones, bricks and bottles.

In one incident, a driver suffered an eye injury when his windscreen smashed.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, North-West Edinburgh Area Commander, wrote: “The operation had two key aims, namely the co-ordinated investigation of incidents, ensuring a consistency in approach across the city, and to achieve a long-term change in behaviour through prevention and early intervention activity.”

