Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Campaigners claiming convicted murderer Luke Mitchell is innocent will hold a protest in Edinburgh, marking 20 years since his arrest.

The demonstration is to be held on April 14 at 12.30pm outside the High Court, where the then 16-year-old Mitchell was convicted in 2005 of killing his 14-year-old girlfriend, Jodi Jones, in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tweet posted by @WeKnowTheyKnow1, on X (formerly Twitter) reads: “APRIL 14TH 2024 marks 20 years to the day since Luke was arrested, charged and taken from his home. HAS JUSTICE BEEN SERVED?

Campaigners claiming convicted murderer Luke Mitchell is innocent will hold a protest in Edinburgh.

“JOIN US TO PROTEST EDINBURGH HIGH COURT Sunday 14th April 12.30 pm. NO EVIDENCE NO DNA NO MORE!! 20 YEARS TOO MANY!!”

Mitchell, now 34, has always maintained his innocence but several appeals to overturn his conviction have been rejected, with the Appeal Court previously concluding there had not been a miscarriage of justice. Ever since he was jailed, his supporters have attempted to prove his innocence, with several high-profile protests held over the years.

in 2021, Channel 5 screened a documentary called 'Murder in a Small Town', which cast doubt over his conviction and suggested other suspects who could have murdered Jodi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitchell and Jodi started going out in about March 2003 after attending the same school – St David's Roman Catholic High School. They had only been dating for four months. The schoolboy lived in Newbattle, near Easthouses, with his mother Corinne and his older brother.

At his trial, Mitchell was found guilty of attacking Jodi by hitting her on the head and body and compressing her neck, restricting her breathing.

He was also found guilty of stabbing the teenager with a knife before and after she died, inflicting wounds to her face, ear, mouth, breast and abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury in the trial heard Mitchell was a fan of controversial American rocker Marilyn Manson, who painted pictures depicting the gruesome “Black Dahlia” 1940s murder of Hollywood actress Elizabeth Short. Detectives believed Short’s murder was the inspiration for Jodi’s killing. Prosecutors also told the jury how Mitchell was obsessed with Satanism.