The crash took place on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 between J4A and J4, at around 2.50pm on Saturday, July 16.

The road was closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to attend the scene, but reopened at 9.15pm on Saturday night.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

The M8 was also closed earlier on Saturday after police received a report of a ‘concern for person’.

The road was shut between Junction 3A and 4 at around 12pm, and was re-opened at roughly 2.45pm, after the incident was safely resolved by officers.

Both incidents caused long queues of traffic on the M8. Photographs showed drivers leaving their stationary cars as the tailbacks continued.

A man has been reported for careless driving following a five-vehicle crash on the M8 near Bathgate.

One motorist stuck in the queue posted on social media: “Currently parked on the M8 eastbound near Bathgate as its been closed due to a police incident. Avoid at all costs.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a five vehicle crash on the M8 between Junctions 4 and 4a at around 2.50pm on Saturday, 16 July, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital.

“A 23-year-old man will be reported for careless driving and the road reopened at around 9.15pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing and any drivers with dashcam footage should contact officers on 101 quoting incident 2145 of 16 July.”