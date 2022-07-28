Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Dalkeith attended a four car collision on the M8 near Bathgate between Junction 4 and Junction 3A, on Wednesday morning.

While they were dealing with the incident a driver was observed filming the crash with his phone.

Another was also spotted using their phone while driving passed.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement: “Both are about to receive post in respect of offences.”