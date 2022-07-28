M8 crash: Driver recording four car crash in West Lothian on his phone caught by police

A driver who took his phone out to record the scene of a four car crash in West Lothian was caught by police.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:41 am
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:42 am

Officers from Dalkeith attended a four car collision on the M8 near Bathgate between Junction 4 and Junction 3A, on Wednesday morning.

While they were dealing with the incident a driver was observed filming the crash with his phone.

Another was also spotted using their phone while driving passed.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement: “Both are about to receive post in respect of offences.”

