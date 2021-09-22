M8 traffic delays due to anti-vax protesters at Bathgate

Drivers on the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing delays this morning due to a protest in West Lothian.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:32 am

The disruption, near the vaccination centre at Bathgate Pyramids Business Park, is reportedly a demonstration by anti-vaccination protesters.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the protest in a tweet warning drivers to expect delays.

It said: “Slow traffic on the M8 eastbound J5 to J3A due to a demonstration at Bathgate.

“Delays approx 15 mins.”

The protest comes as drop-in clinics are now available at the Bahgate facility, as in all vaccination centres, for people over the age of 12.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

