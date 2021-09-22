M8 traffic delays due to anti-vax protesters at Bathgate

The disruption, near the vaccination centre at Bathgate Pyramids Business Park, is reportedly a demonstration by anti-vaccination protesters.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the protest in a tweet warning drivers to expect delays.

It said: “Slow traffic on the M8 eastbound J5 to J3A due to a demonstration at Bathgate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Delays approx 15 mins.”

The protest comes as drop-in clinics are now available at the Bahgate facility, as in all vaccination centres, for people over the age of 12.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.