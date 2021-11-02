Main Street: Entry forced into a West Lothian flat as four figure sum of cash and jewellery stolen

Police are appealing for information on another break-in that saw cash and jewellery stolen from a flat in Bathgate.

Detectives in Livingston are investigating a break-in that saw a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of jewellery taken from a flat in Bathgate.

Between 3.05 pm and 3.40 pm on Saturday, entry was forced into the flat on Main Street.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles of Livingston Police Station said: “This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information regarding this break-in to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our enquiry should contact 101 quoting reference number 2611 of 30 October.

"Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

This comes after personal items were stolen in the break-in, which happened overnight in Starlaw Gardens, sometime between Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30.

