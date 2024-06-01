Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A witness said the scene was ‘a bloodbath’

An armed gang chased a man into an Edinburgh shop and butchered his two dogs in an alleged revenge attack yesterday.

The four thugs stabbed and slashed the two Alsatians with large knives and beat the animals with metal bars during the savage attack leaving one animal dead and the second with life threatening injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Scores of police - including armed response and dog handlers - swarmed the scene at the capital’s Calder Park following the harrowing incident at the Premier Calder Park Supermarket around 4.30pm on Friday.

Police officers were at the scene last night and were believed to be scouring the shop’s CCTV in a bid to identify the armed thugs.

One local described the inside of the shop as “a bloodbath” and police quickly locked down the area after the attacks on the man and his pets was reported.

A woman, who did not wish to be identified, said: “I was waiting in the queue when a man came running in with his two dogs saying he was being chased by four guys.

“All of a sudden the four men came storming in carrying large knives and metal bars. What happened next will live with me for the rest of my life as the men started beating the man and then when he jumped behind the counter they began attacking his two dogs.

“The dogs were barking but one of the guys just plunged a knife into one the Alsatian’s neck and slashed the face of the other one. They were battering the dogs with metal bars too.

“The first dog just slumped to the ground and was making gurgling noises and the four guys just ran away. Who does that to two dogs in broad daylight? It is just sickening.

“There was a group of children in there at the time too but we managed to usher them out of the shop before they could really see anything.

“I tried to help the dog but as soon as I got to it I knew it was dead. It’s eyes were glazed over and there was blood everywhere. It was a total bloodbath in there.

“The dog owner was inconsolable when he realised the dog was dead and I heard he rushed the other dog to a local vets because it had serious injuries to its face and head.

“There’s rumours the gang had beef with the guy for the past couple of nights but nobody deserves that happening to them. These scumbags need caught quickly because if they can do that to a defenceless dog the God knows what else they are capable of.

“There are plenty of cameras in the shop and the men were not wearing masks so they should be easily identifiable.”

The store was locked and the shutters pulled down following the attack and police were seen guarding the back door of the supermarket.

An officer and vet from local practice Thistle Vets were then seen carrying the dead animal that was wrapped in an orange plastic covering to a waiting vehicle at around 5.45pm.