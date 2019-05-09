Man, 20, left with serious injuries in Livingston after 'unprovoked attack' by teen

Police are appealing for witnesses following an 'unprovoked attack' on a 20-year-old man in Livingston in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 1am on Thursday, May 9 on Deans North Road, close to the junction with Raeburn Rigg.

The attack took place on Deans North Road in Livingston. Pic: Police Scotland

A 20-year-old man, who was walking north, was approached by a man in his late teens who punched him, causing him to fall and sustain serious head and facial injuries.

The suspect was part of a larger group of around five or six youths who were congregated close to a car garage on Deans North Road.

The victim managed to walk away and then attended at St John’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his late teens, around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He spoke with a local accent and had short blond hair and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

Detective Constable Jo McCall, from Livingston CID, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on this man and we’re conducting a number of inquiries in the local area to trace those involved.

“Despite the time of night this road is well used by vehicles and I would appeal to any drivers who may have seen the incident, or witnessed the suspect and the wider group around 1am on Thursday morning, to come forward.

“Anyone that can help us identify and trace the person responsible is urged to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0204 of 9th May. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.