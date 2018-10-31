Man, 27, charged following serious assault in Livingston

Have your say

A man has been charged after an alleged street fight in West Lothian.

At around 3am on Saturday, 28 October, a number of calls were made to officers reporting a group of people fighting in the street.

Two men, aged 34 and 48, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital

Officers confirmed a 27-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault.

He was scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court earlier this week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in West Lothian have charged a man following a serious assault in Livingston.

“The incident was reported to Police around 3am on Sunday 28 October in the Alexander Drive area of the town.

“The 27-year-old man was scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday 29 October.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital