Man, 32, left with serious ear injury after Linlithgow attack

A 32-year-old man was left with a serious ear injury following an attack in Linlithgow at the weekend.

The incident, which involved a group of about 20 people, happened on the junction of St Ninian's Road and the High Street at about 11:20pm on Saturday, May 18th.

Police said the man was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment before being released.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie, of Livingston CID, said: "This incident happened on a main road with a group of around 20 people so it would've attracted the attention of anyone passing by.

"If anyone witnessed this, either from walking or driving past, or if anyone has any information that could assist us, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4873 of 18 May 2019."