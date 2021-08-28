Man, 38, left with ‘life changing’ injuries after being hit by car in Midlothian

The man was struck by a car in Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge. Pic: Google

The collision, involving a silver coloured BMW, happened in Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge, at around 9.30pm on Friday night.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries. The driver of the BMW stopped and is assisting police.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “This man has sustained life changing injuries, and we are trying to establish exactly what happened. We have already spoken to a number of people but would appeal for any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to come forward.

“Think back, did you see the pedestrian in the area before the collision? He was wearing a dark blue coloured zipped jacket, brown chinos and black shoes.

“Or were you driving in the area and could have dash-cam footage that can help us?”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 4073 of Friday 27 August 2021.

