A man has died after being seriously injured at a restaurant in Fife.

By Katharine Hay
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 3:23 pm
The 44-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a disturbance at a premises in High Street, Inverkeithing, at about 4.35pm on Friday.

Officers confirmed the injured man sadly died a short time later from his injuries.

A police spokesman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

