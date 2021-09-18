A 44-year-old man has died after being seriously injured during a disturbance at a restaurant in Fife (Photo: John Devlin).

The 44-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a disturbance at a premises in High Street, Inverkeithing, at about 4.35pm on Friday.

Officers confirmed the injured man sadly died a short time later from his injuries.

A police spokesman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.