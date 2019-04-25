Man, 60, convicted after £250k Edinburgh drugs haul including 2kg of heroin

A 60-year-old man has been convicted after £250,000 worth of class A and B drugs were seized from a safe inside a property in Edinburgh's Restalrig.

William Wilcox pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to three drugs offences after a search in Hawkhill Court.

Police found heroin, cocaine and ketamine concealed with a safe which had been hidden inside a cupboard.

It contained two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of ketamine and 155 grams of cocaine.

In a statement, police said the potential street value of the drugs seized was estimated to be £250,000.

Detective Inspector Grant Hendry, of the East Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of controlled drugs and ensuring these harmful substances are kept out of our communities.

“Officers will continue to target drug dealers and it was information from public that meant we were able to charge Wilcox and bring him before the courts.

“Information from members of the public is vital and we would encourage anyone with concerns about drug crime in their area to report this to us via 101, or to the charity Crimestoppers, as soon as possible.”

Wilcox is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 23 May 2019.