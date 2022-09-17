News you can trust since 1873
Man, 62, dies in Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being found injured

A 62-year-old man who was taken to an Edinburgh hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Bo’ness has now died.

By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:05 pm
The man, who can now be named as Douglas Struthers, was seriously injured within a property in Barony Court on Wednesday (September 14).

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, however died today, Saturday (September 17).

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday (September 16).

Enquiries are ongoing.

