Man, 62, dies in Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after being found injured
A 62-year-old man who was taken to an Edinburgh hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident in Bo’ness has now died.
By Gary Flockhart
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:05 pm
The man, who can now be named as Douglas Struthers, was seriously injured within a property in Barony Court on Wednesday (September 14).
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, however died today, Saturday (September 17).
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday (September 16).
Most Popular
-
1
Livingston mum who refused to leave Deans South 'ghost village' condemned property wins battle for new home
-
2
Anthony Stokes: Arrest warrant for former Hibs and Celtic player who stalked his ex-girlfriend
-
3
Attempted murder Bo'ness: Police appeal after man in 'life-threatening' condition in West Lothian town
Enquiries are ongoing.