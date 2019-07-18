Man, 74, charged after 'hit and run' incident which killed Fife cyclist

A 74-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist after an alleged hit and run incident in Fife.

Scott Walker, a 43-year-old cyclist, died in Ninewells Hospital following the incident on the A917 road between Elie and St Monans at about 7:45pm on Monday, July 8th.

Scott Walker. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement released today, Fife police said a 74-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following inquiries.

The man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday July 18th.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson, from Fife CID, said: "I would once again like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Scott Walker and to thank all of those who came forward to provide us with information.

"While an arrest has been made, we remain keen to hear from any members of the public who still believe they can assist with this investigation.

"In particular, we'd like to speak with the occupants of a dark Audi car, possibly a Q3 or Q5, with roof bars, which was travelling towards Elie from St Monans around the time of the collision. We believe these individuals may have witnessed what happened, but I'd like to stress they were in no way involved in this incident.

"If you believe you have any relevant information, but have yet to contact us, please do so immediately."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of the 8th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.