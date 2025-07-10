A 44-year-old man and his two-year-old dog have both been left injured following a dog attack in West Lothian.

The man and his two-year-old Cockapoo were both left injured after two dogs attacked them in Bathgate.

Police received reports of the incident at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, July 9. The man had sustained minor injuries, and his dog, a two-year-old Cockapoo, was seriously injured, following an incident involving two other dogs in Bisset Place, Bathgate.

A 44-year-old man and his two-year-old dog sustained injuries in the attack. | Google Maps

The injured man has since received medical treatment. The dog has been taken to a local vet for treatment.

Police said that two women, aged 38 and 28 years, are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for various offences following the incident.

The dogs involved are believed to be Staffordshire and Mongrel breeds. Both dogs have since been seized by police and no longer with their owners.