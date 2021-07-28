Man and woman arrested 10 months after 53-year-old fatally struck by car as he walked home near Bathgate

Father-of-two George Robertson was hit by a vehicle on the B792 road between Bathgate and Torphichen as he returned home from visiting friends some time between 10.15pm and 11pm on Sunday, September 20 last year.

He was found by several drivers passing by, including an off-duty police officer on her way home who attempted to save his life at the scene, before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

Family members released a plea at the time for anyone with information to help police find the driver of the vehicle involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Robertson died after a fatal crash near Torphichen.

Police revealed on Wednesday that they have arrested a 36-year old man and a 36-year old woman in connection with the fatal crash. The pair have been released pending further enquiry and officers have recovered a vehicle as part of their investigation.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Extensive enquiries continue to be conducted as we seek answers for George’s loved ones. This is a significant development in the investigation and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Following the fatal collision in September, police issued a special appeal to the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

Inspector Peter Houston, of the Road Policing Unit, said Mr Robertson’s family, friends and work colleagues had been left devastated.

In response to queries at the time about whether the driver may not have realised what happened, Mr Houston said: “If a car hits an adult human being the driver would know.

"If anybody thinks they may have hit something or is confused, trying to decide what to do, my appeal would be to come forward and we’ll deal with it.”

Mr Robertson’s cousin David Jackson also said he was an “all round top bloke” who was “very much loved by so many people.”

He described him as the “cool” cousin who he looked up to as a child and said his mother, brothers, wife and young children were “suffering beyond words” as they adored him.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.