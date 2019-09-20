Man and woman in hospital after 'drug-related incident' in Princes Street public toilets

Have your say

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after police found people taking drugs in Princes Street public toilets.

Four police cars and an ambulance attended the scene at about 6pm this evening after hearing reports of two people falling ill.

Police and paramedics were called to the public toilets in Princes Street this evening.

Police tape was also put up around the scene and eye-witnesses saw plain clothes officers enter the building.

And police have now confirmed that a man and woman have been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Police are still on the scene.

The incident has caused traffic chaos in the city centre.

One lane is closed Westbound with queues building on approach.

Eastbound is also slow, with traffic building up along Frederick Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are attending a drug related incident.

“People have been seen taking drugs in the toilets in Princes Street.

“Two people, a man and a woman, have been taken to hospital to be treated.

“Police are still on the scene.”