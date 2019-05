Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Ladbrokes bookmakers in West Lothian.

The incident happened at the bookmakers in the Mill Centre, Blackburn, at about 7:30pm on Sunday night.

A picture posted on social media shows police vans near the Ladbrokes bookies. Pic: Blackburn, West Lothian Facebook page.

Pictures posted on social media show the area was cordoned off by police as officers carried out their inquiries.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to a report of an armed robbery at around 7:30pm last night.

"No one was injured and a man has been arrested in connection with this."