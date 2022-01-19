Man arrested after disturbance in Prestonpans had a knife and roughly 1000 unknown tablets in his possession
Police in East Lothian arrested a man, who was found to be in possession of a knife and a large quantity of unknown tablets.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:11 am
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:12 am
On Sunday, January 16, police received reports of a male causing a disturbance in a public place in Prestonpans.
They apprehended a 31-year-old male, who had a knife on his person, as well as approximately 1000 unknown tablets, which are suspected to be controlled drugs.
The man was arrested and is being held in police custody, prior to an appearance at court.