Man arrested after disturbance in Prestonpans had a knife and roughly 1000 unknown tablets in his possession

Police in East Lothian arrested a man, who was found to be in possession of a knife and a large quantity of unknown tablets.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:11 am
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 7:12 am

On Sunday, January 16, police received reports of a male causing a disturbance in a public place in Prestonpans.

Read More

Read More
Bright Horizons Corstorphine Nursery: No fine can reflect pain of losing our son...

They apprehended a 31-year-old male, who had a knife on his person, as well as approximately 1000 unknown tablets, which are suspected to be controlled drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man was arrested and is being held in police custody, prior to an appearance at court.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police arrested a man, 31, after receiving reports of a disturbance in Prestonpans.