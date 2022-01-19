On Sunday, January 16, police received reports of a male causing a disturbance in a public place in Prestonpans.

They apprehended a 31-year-old male, who had a knife on his person, as well as approximately 1000 unknown tablets, which are suspected to be controlled drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested and is being held in police custody, prior to an appearance at court.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.