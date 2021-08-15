Man arrested after woman assaulted in Midlothian
Police say they have arrested a man after a woman was assaulted in Midlothian.
The incident happened at the Drum Estate on Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Following police enquiries, a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault of a woman in the Drum Estate, Dalkeith. The incident occurred around 5.15pm on Friday 13 August 2021.£
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.