Man arrested following robbery at Edinburgh jewellery shop

A 26 year-old man has been arrested and charged following a robbery in Leith in August.

The incident at Miena Jewellery in Great Junction Street took place on Saturday, 31 August.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 30 September 2019. Enquires are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstrophine CID said:

"This was a very frightening experience for the victim and I want to thank those who came forward with information. I want to make it clear that we will use all available resources and pursue all possible lines of enquiry in the investigation of such crimes."

