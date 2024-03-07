Edinburgh crime: Man arrested in drugs operation found with class A drugs worth £5,160 and over £700 in cash
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences as part of a police operation to combat illegal substances in the north east area of Edinburgh.
Officers from Operation Elate arrested the 26-year-old man at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, March 6, in Elgin Street. Subsequently, class A drugs with a street value of £5,160 and over £700 in cash were recovered at the Leith street between Leith Walk and Easter Road, next to Montgomery Street Park.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 4.
Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and officers continue to work to remove illegal substances from our streets.
“Information from the public has an important role and we ask anyone with concerns about drugs to contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”