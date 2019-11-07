Man arrested in Old Town in connection with assault last night
An incident in Edinburgh's Old Town has resulted in a man being arrested and charged
The disturbance occurred at 11:45pm last night on Niddrie Street, just off the Royal Mile.
Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.
He is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.