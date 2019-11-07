Man arrested in Old Town in connection with assault last night

An incident in Edinburgh's Old Town has resulted in a man being arrested and charged

By Caitlyn Dewar
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:31 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 11:31 am

The disturbance occurred at 11:45pm last night on Niddrie Street, just off the Royal Mile.

Police have confirmed that a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an assault.

Police were called to the incident on Niddrie Street last night

He is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.