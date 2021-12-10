At some time between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Monday, December 6, a 41-year-old man was walking towards the Ash Terrace exit of the Mill Centre when he was grabbed, pushed against a wall and assaulted by two men.

After the incident, the suspects headed off in the direction of the nearby health centre.

The victim continued on his way home when he discovered that his mobile phone and a three figure sum of cash had been stolen from his jacket pocket.

He did not require medical treatment as a result of the assault.

Police described the male suspects as being white and of medium build. One was around 5ft 7ins tall, while the other was roughly 5ft 9ins. They were thought to be aged in their late 20s,

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing with hoods.

Following the incident, police in West Lothian are appealing for information that may help them in their enquiries.

Detective Constable Shona Robertson, of Livingston CID, said: “We are eager to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of this incident, or saw the men involved either before or afterwards.

“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3448 of Monday, 6 December, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

