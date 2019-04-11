Man charged after alleged racist abuse of Hibs' Marvin Bartley during Edinburgh derby

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly racially abusing Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley during last weekend's Edinburgh derby.

The 19-year-old man was arrested after the incident, which happened at Hearts' Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday, April 6, was reported on the following Monday.

The man will appear at court at a later date.

Inspector Kieran Dougal of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “These crimes are committed by a small minority intent on ruining a great atmosphere. Thankfully these types of incidents are very rare and are not a reflection vast majority of fans who attend football matches.

“However in order to protect everyone, we need all hate crimes to be reported to us. If you have been a victim of a hate crime you can report this to Police Scotland via 101.

“Alternatively you can report a hate crime through a third party, such as Edinburgh Council’s North Edinburgh Neighbourhood Office and the Edinburgh Central Mosque. More details can be found on the Police Scotland website.”

Bartley himself hit out at fans who allegedly racially abused him during the Edinburgh derby at the weekend, branding them “small-minded, ignorant people”.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster praised city rivals Hearts for the swift way in which they dealt with the “shocking” racist abuse thrown at Bartley.

Hibs ran out 2-1 winners in a derby game in which a coconut was thrown on the pitch and flares were set off by fans.