Man charged after heroin and crack cocaine seized in Musselburgh

A man has been charged after drugs worth £750 were seized in East Lothian.

He was searched by officers from the Community Investigation Unit at around 1.40pm in King Street on Friday, 25 January.

During the search 16 wraps of heroin and 17 wraps of crack cocaine were recovered.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Radical plan to revamp Princes Street | Pubs owned by Hibs legend ‘petrol-bombed’| Traffic and travel

The 27-year-old was arrested and is due at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan, Local Area Commander for East Lothian said: “The Community Investigation Unit has a range of responsibilities, including the proactive investigation of drug offences and thanks to the efforts of our CIU officers, harmful Class A substances have been seized before they could be distributed within our communities.

“We treat all drug offences with the utmost seriousness and whenever anybody is found to be involved in crimes of this nature they will be robustly dealt with.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital