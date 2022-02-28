Edinburgh crime: Man charged after police alerted to suspect breaking into vehicles near Newhaven Road

A man has been charged after a member of the public raised the alarm over concerning behaviour spotted on Sunday evening.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:05 pm

Police received the call and were told that a man was breaking into vehicles near Newhaven Road.

Officers attended and arrested the man nearby. The 34-year-old has been charged with several theft related offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

If you see anything suspicious around Edinburgh Police Scotland can be called 999 or for non-emergencies call 101.

