Man charged following death of "honeymoon" woman at Arthur's Seat

Fawziyah Javed, 31, of Pudsey, West Yorkshire died at the beauty spot on Thursday, around 9pm, and it is understood she was visiting the capital on her honeymoon.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident has now been charged in connection with the suspicious death, a statement from Police Scotland said.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The Daily Record reported that Ms Javed, who is understood to have worked as a solicitor, got married on Sunday before travelling to Scotland by train earlier this week.

It has also been reported she was in the early stages of a pregnancy at the time of her death.

Ms Javed was described as a “beautiful person” by a neighbour in Pudsey.

The neighbour said: "I am very upset about her death, she was a very nice person.

Police search Arthur's Seat following the death of Fawziyah Javed, 31, on Thursday,

“She had lived there for nine to 10 months. She was a beautiful person and seemed very sensible.

“Yesterday I was all day crying.”

Other tributes have described her as “a gem of a woman” who was “taken too soon”.

Police and emergency services were called to Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park at around 9pm on Thursday.

Police Officers at Arthur's Seat on Friday. A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Ms Javed was declared dead shortly after police arrived.Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.“I’d like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing enquiries."

Police officers in West Yorkshire searched a property in Pudsey on Friday afternoon, but the force declined to comment further when contacted.

