Edinburgh Stenhouse Gardens North death: Man charged in connection with woman's death
A man has tonight been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Edinburgh.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:31 pm
Forty-five-year-old Dawn Trusler was found dead by officers at a property in Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday.
Police Scotland have this evening confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.
Ten police cars, an ambulance and forensics team were called to the property at around 9.30am yesterday following reports of a sudden death.