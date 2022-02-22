Edinburgh Stenhouse Gardens North death: Man charged in connection with woman's death

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Forty-five-year-old Dawn Trusler was found dead by officers at a property in Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday.

Police Scotland have this evening confirmed that a 37-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested in connection with death of a woman in Stenhouse Gardens North

Ten police cars, an ambulance and forensics team were called to the property at around 9.30am yesterday following reports of a sudden death.

