Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Edinburgh’s Old Town

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to the Old Town in the early hours of this morning.

Police Scotland were alerted to an incident in the Old Tolbooth Wynd area shortly after 1am.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with attempted murder after officers were called to an address in the Old Tolbooth Wynd area at around 1.05am on Wednesday, April 10.

“A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and released following treatment.

“The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, April 11.”

