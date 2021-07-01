Man fined for assaulting two police officers after drinking at funeral wake

The incident happened at Cables Wynd House. Picture: Google Maps

William Bell became involved in a confrontation with the two constables after he had attended a funeral in Edinburgh.

Bell approached the two officers and was asked to “desist from his behaviour” towards them while they attended to an unrelated matter in Leith in 2019.

But the man, of the city’s Trafalgar Street, soon turned violent and threw a can of liquid and its contents at one of the PCs.

A chase then ensued and after one officer caught up with 41-year-old Bell he punched the constable in the face, Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told on Wednesday.

Bell was then arrested and as he was being placed in the back of a police van he lashed out and kicked the second officer in the stomach leaving him “slightly winded”.

Defending lawyer Paul Cavanagh said his client “can’t remember anything” about the assaults and added the attacks had occurred after Bell had been at a friend’s funeral that day.

Mr Cavanagh said Bell, who works as a porter, had not drunk any alcohol since the incident on September 17, 2019.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC told Bell: “Given your record this is the type of offence that can land you in jail.”

The sheriff stopped short of imposing custody and fined Bell a total of £500.

Bell admitted to assaulting two police officers at Cables Wynd House, Leith, Edinburgh, on September 17, 2019.

