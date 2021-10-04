The incident happened around 2.20am on Sunday morning, when a 21-year-old man was found injured on the pavement next to the junction of Cowgatehead and Candlemaker Row.

He had sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “This area was extremely busy at the time of the incident and I am appealing to anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.

“Likewise, anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage that could help is asked to get in touch.“If you have information please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0562 of Sunday, 3 October, or make a call anonymously to the chartity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”