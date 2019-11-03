Man in hospital after disturbance sees parts of Leith Links cordoned off by police

The Old Leith Links Athletic club building was cordoned off from around 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

The Old Leith Links Athletic club building was cordoned off by police this evening as officers attended to an incident.

A witness said: "The police cordoned off all the building, all around Old Leith Links Athletic club, and there were police officers at several points.

"It looked like the cordons hadn't been up for long, and it looked like special officers were arriving."

Parts of Leith Links were cordoned off by police this evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "About 5.55pm this evening, officers in Edinburgh attended to a report of an ongoing disturbance within Leith Links.

"One man is currently in hospital, and enquiries are ongoing.