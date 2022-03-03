West Lothian crime: Man hospitalised with a fractured cheek after random attack outside a Livingston night club

A man was taken to hospital with a fractured cheek after he was punched outside a nightclub in West Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:23 pm

Sometime between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday, the man was in an outdoor smoking shelter outside a nightclub in Carmondean Central Road, Livingston when he was attacked and punched to the face.

He had to attend hospital and received treatment for a fractured cheek.

The male suspect is white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall, medium build with dark hair.

He was wearing a khaki coloured jacket.

Officers are continuing to check relevant CCTV footage for additional information.

Detective Constable Adam Gow commented: “This appears to be a random attack on a young man on a night out.

"We know there were other people around when the incident occurred and I am appealing to them to contact us with any information they have.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1444 of 28 February 2022.

