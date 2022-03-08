A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted in West Lothian.

A police appeal has been launched after the incident which occurred on Deans North Road in Livingston around 3 pm on Sunday.

A 31-year old man was walking on a footpath just behind the bus stop, opposite Raeburn Rigg, when he was approached by a man.

He sustained injuries to both his head and body, and was take to hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 7in tall, stocky build, bald with a clean shaven face.

At the time, he was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans with white shoes.

Police believe that the suspect was driving a black coloured people carrier.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw anyone matching the description above to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2077 of 6 March, 2022.

