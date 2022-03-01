The incident happened around 10 pm on Sunday, January 23 this year on Pilton Avenue in the Capital.

Police at the time confirmed they were treating it as attempted murder.

Now they have announced that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Edinburgh Crime: Man in Capital arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on Pilton Avenue

This man is due to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court at some time on Tuesday, March 1.

