Part of Lothian Road remains closed this morning. Picture: via Edinburgh Evening News crime and breaking incidents Facebook group

Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, faced charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop when he appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday. (MON)

Bouhnika was also accused of driving while over the drink drive limit and two charges of breaching the Road Traffic Act 1988 Section 41A.

The accused, whose address was given as Edinburgh during the brief appearance in private, made no plea during the petition hearing and he was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination and Bouhnika is expected to appear back at court for a second hearing within eight days.

Three women and two men were rushed to hospital after they had allegedly been struck by a car at the junction of the capital’s Rose Street and Fredrick Street at around 12.40am on Sunday.

Police sealed off several streets in the city centre, including Lothian Road up to the West Approach Road junction and Frederick Street, as an investigation was launched.

Following the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Sunday, 12 September, we received reports of five pedestrians being hit by a vehicle on Rose Street near its junction with Frederick Street in Edinburgh.

“Two men aged 39 and 60-years old, and three women aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

It is understood that most of the injured have now been released after treatment.

