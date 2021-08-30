Liam Bevan, whose address was given as Musselburgh, East Lothian, also faced charges of culpably and recklessly discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm with intent to injure.

Bevan was also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and reset during the private hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Bevan, 23, made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was committed for further examination and Bevan is expected to appear back at the capital court within eight days.

Alleged shooting scene: Burdiehouse Road

The court appearance came just seven days after a firearm was allegedly discharged at a home in the Burdiehouse area of the capital.

It is claimed the alleged incident took place on Friday August 20 at around 8.40pm.

Police officers sealed the road off and a forensic team remained on the scene for two days.

Following the alleged incident DS Alan Sharp, of Corstorphine CID, said: “At about 8.40pm on Friday, officers were called following a report of a firearm being discharged outside an address in Burdiehouse Drive.

“A window of the house was damaged. However, it is not known at this time if the house was occupied and we have had no reports of anyone being injured.

“Police will be in the area to provide public reassurance and they can be approached about any concerns or information.

“Alternatively, call police via 101 quoting reference number 3555 of Friday, August 20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

