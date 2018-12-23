Man in hospital and three arrested after incident at property in Liberton

A man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and three men have been arrested following an incident at a property in Liberton.

Police received reports of an incident at Claverhouse Drive in the south of the city at around 7.30am this morning.

The Evening News understands a man has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. His condition is currently unknown.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A cordon has been erected on Claverhouse Drive and images show that a property has been taped off.

A number of officers are currently in attendance.

Police have said enquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.30am this morning, police were called to reports of a disturbance in Claverhouse Drive.

“One male has been injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Three males have been arrested. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

An eyewitness, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Evening News that they had been woken up by the sound of an ambulance leaving in the morning.

They added that there were at least five police cars in attendance and that a property on Claverhouse Drive had been taped off.

