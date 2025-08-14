A man who subjected his victims to ‘appalling abuse’ in West Lothian and Falkirk has been jailed.

Malloy was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday (August 13) for offences against three women which took place between April 2021 and December 2022. Malloy was found guilty of sexually assaulting his partner and sexually assaulting one woman and raping another he met online within the 14 month period.

Police Scotland said he will now “face the consequences of his abhorrent actions” following the sentencing.

Detective Constable Donna Smith said: “Malloy subjected his victims to appalling abuse, and he will now face the consequences of his abhorrent actions.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of domestic and sexual offending and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice. Anyone affected can be assured they will be listen to, supported and treated with the upmost professionalism and care by specially trained officers and our partner agencies.”

Kevin Malloy was sentenced to nine years in prison. | Police Scotland

Malloy was found guilty at the same court in July. Sentencing, Judge Pattison said: “I have assessed your culpability as high and the harm you caused as clearly significant and potentially lifelong for the three complainers. There is no real mitigation. Your disinhibition through the abuse of alcohol is neither a defence nor an excuse. Your offending is aggravated by its persistence and that it was perpetrated against three separate women.

“Given the seriousness of your offending a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.”

One of the women said in her impact statement that she now suffers periods of intense fear and stress.

Judge Pattison said: “In her impact statement the second complainer speaks to having suffered trauma and anxiety as a result of your offending. Her mental health has suffered greatly and she requires support from specialist agencies. Her sleep has been affected. She feels constantly on edge and has suffered periods of intense fear and stress.

“The social work report suggests that you are in some ways blaming your victims for the offences. Your senior counsel clarified today that you do in fact accept responsibility; but let it be clear that the jury concluded that you are to blame. None of this was their fault.”