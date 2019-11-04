Man with 'local accent' and gun threatens Newhaven shop staff and demands cash before leaving empty handed

A man with a 'local accent' and threatened a Newhaven shop's staff and demanded cash before leaving empty handed.

The incident happened at around 4:05pm on Sunday, 3 November, 2019.

The man entered Newhaven Grocers in Newhaven Road and stood at the door before threatening a member of staff with what appeared to be a firearm, and demanding money.

Enquiries are ongoing into this frightening incident over the weekend.

He left with nothing before running off towards Bonnington Road. No-one was injured in the ordeal but staff are said to be badly shaken.

The suspect is white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a white logo on the left side of the chest, black tracksuit trousers with a white logo on the left trouser leg pocket, black Nike trainers and black gloves.

He had his hood up and was wearing a black scarf in an effort to conceal his identity and spoke with a local accent.

Officers are in the process of gathering CCTV footage which will be analysed for any additional information on the suspect and continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait said: “Thankfully, no-one was injured in this incident and it’ imperative we trace the man responsible. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to think back and consider if they say this man, or if they saw anyone acting suspiciously. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Edinburgh via 101, quoting incident number 2718. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.