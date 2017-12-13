Man on sex register after launderette assaults

A PERVERT who sexually assaulted two women at a laundry service has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Blaize Foskett rubbed himself up against one woman and then another while all three were working at Q4 Laundry Services in Penicuik, Midlothian.

Previously Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Foskett, 21, is currently homeless and when confronted about his behaviour by police he responded by saying he touched the women because “he felt like it”.

Sheriff Frank Crowe told the pervert his actions “reek of immaturity”.