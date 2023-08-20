Man pronounced dead at shop in Newtogrange: police enquiries 'ongoing'
Police called to Midlothian shop over report of concern for man
Police say enquiries are ongoing into a man’s death in a shop in Midlothian.
They said they had been called to the premises in Newtongrange on Friday night and the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at a premises on Main Street, Newtongrange. Emergency services attended, and a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.”