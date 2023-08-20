News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Man pronounced dead at shop in Newtogrange: police enquiries 'ongoing'

Police called to Midlothian shop over report of concern for man
By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

Police say enquiries are ongoing into a man’s death in a shop in Midlothian.

They said they had been called to the premises in Newtongrange on Friday night and the 69-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a man at a premises on Main Street, Newtongrange. Emergency services attended, and a 69-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.”